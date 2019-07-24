Three killed in Panola County collision

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials identify three people in head-on collision.

At 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, troopers responded to a wreck on US 79 in Panola County.

Reports revealed that the driver of a Dodge Ram towing a trailer was traveling North behind a tractor-trailer. The driver attempted to pass the tractor-trailer when they struck a Dodge Durango head-on.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was identified as William Oldfield, 75, of Joinerville.

The driver of the Dodge Durango was identified as Jaimee Bowen, 34, of Gary.

Both drivers were killed as well as a passenger with Bowen, Robert Harthcock, 34, of Gary, according to Judge David Gray.

The crash remains under investigation.