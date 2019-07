LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – An power outage has left thousands of people in the dark and heat Tuesday afternoon.

Over 5,000 residents are without power around the Longview area.

2,974 customers reported in North Longview and 1,726 outages reported East of Longview. Other outages reported Southeast.

The cause of the outage is unknown. SWEPCO is currently determining a restoration time.

KETK will update as information becomes available.