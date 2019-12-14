Thousands of veterans honored through ‘Wreaths Across America’ at Tyler Memorial Cemetery

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A national event known as ‘Wreaths Across America’ took place in Tyler today at the Tyler Memorial Cemetery where people came out to honor fallen heroes.

More than 1,100 wreaths were placed on the graves of veterans by local volunteers. Even children showed up to learn about a veteran’s sacrifice.

Robert Raiders Booster Club helped put on the event and Kelly Hall said it was so humbling after asking for only 300 wreaths and receiving over 1,000 donations.

She said she’s very thankful for the community’s support of the event and veterans.