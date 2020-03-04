Thousands of East Texans without power, Laneville ISD releasing early due to strong storms

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Thousands of East Texans are waking up or heading to work without power this morning while strong storms moved through the area.

Laneville ISD announced on Facebook that they would be releasing students early because they are without power.

Here are the communities affected by outages grouped by power company:

SWEPCO

Cushing – 397

Jacksonville – 162

Lake Striker – 129

Nacogdoches – 163

Neches – 20

Palestine – 42

Rusk – 329

Tyler – 59

Whitehouse – 1,690

ONCOR