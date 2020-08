TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hurricane Laura has made landfall on the Texas and Louisiana coasts. As it has pushed up farther inland, thousands of East Texans have been left without power.

Here is the latest list of power outages for each utility company:

Oncor

Chireno: 482

Douglass: 28

Huntington: 125

Lufkin: 600

Nacogdoches: 685

Zavalla: 896

Swepco

Gladewater: 678

Marshall: 109

Tatum: 29

Upshur County Rural Electric