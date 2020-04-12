Nearly 18,000 East Texas homes without power due to Easter Sunday severe storms

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As severe storms move through East Texas on Easter Sunday, it has left hundreds of East Texans without power. Here is our most updated list broken down by various power companies:
ONCOR
- Athens: 55
- Flint: 349
- Frankston: 75
- Gun Barrel City: 126
- Hideaway: 278
- Lindale: 337
- Mabank: 106
- Chapel Hill/Tyler: 4,200
- Whitehouse: 412
SWEPCO
- Gilmer: 70
- Kilgore: 658
- Liberty City: 62
- Linden: 872
- Longview: 3,400
- New London: 530
Upshur County Electric
- Big Sandy: 1,700
- Kilgore: 3,298
- Lake O’ Pines: 132
- Little Mound: 80
- Mt. Eara: 1,014