Nearly 18,000 East Texas homes without power due to Easter Sunday severe storms

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As severe storms move through East Texas on Easter Sunday, it has left hundreds of East Texans without power. Here is our most updated list broken down by various power companies:

ONCOR

  • Athens: 55
  • Flint: 349
  • Frankston: 75
  • Gun Barrel City: 126
  • Hideaway: 278
  • Lindale: 337
  • Mabank: 106
  • Chapel Hill/Tyler: 4,200
  • Whitehouse: 412

SWEPCO

  • Gilmer: 70
  • Kilgore: 658
  • Liberty City: 62
  • Linden: 872
  • Longview: 3,400
  • New London: 530

Upshur County Electric

  • Big Sandy: 1,700
  • Kilgore: 3,298
  • Lake O’ Pines: 132
  • Little Mound: 80
  • Mt. Eara: 1,014

