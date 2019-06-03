THEY'RE PUTTING US ON TV! East Texas family stars on new reality show Video

Hudson, Texas (KETK) - From a little bitty town in Deep East Texas to living rooms across America, the Radkes will soon make their grand entrance showing everyone who they are.

"Is that not crazy? That I'm saying I have a show coming on," said Melissa Radke, star of USA's The Radkes. "I never thought I would hear those words, but this is an unscripted family sitcom, is what they call it."

The show was born out of simple videos on social media.

"Videos of me ranting about this or being funny with my kids, talking about things that I felt like women could relate to," she said.

From a parody "sign" video to a Radke version of a hair-braiding tutorial, people seemed to catch on.

Alongside Melissa in all her shenanigans is her husband of 25 years, David.

"Before we were ever married I knew Melissa was going to have a voice so I'm just excited to finally get to share her with the world," said David Radke.

Prior to living in East Texas the Radkes lived in Nashville for 16 years.

There Melissa was hoping to pursue her dream of being a singer.

"I think it's interesting that I go to Nashville to try and make it and I couldn't only to come home to Deep East Texas and make it here," said Melissa Radke.

In that time the couple faced fertility issues and adopted two children, Rocco and Remi.

Together the four wake up every day to face a not so normal life.

"I don't know if there's any normal day," said David Radke

"I was going to say, Radkes don't do normal super well," said Melissa Radke.

With the reality show's first episode, came a not so comfortable topic.

"I hope people don't find it offensive, first of all, because that would be awkward," said Remi Radke.

"it is about the birds and the bees, she's right, it is," said Melissa Radke. "If you haven't explained that to your child, maybe you should watch it first."

Quality, yet silly, TV from a quality, yet silly, family.