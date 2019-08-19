FRESH START: Alto students return 4 months after tornadoes

ALTO, Texas (KETK) – Summer is over and it’s back to school time for Alto students and teachers.

However, it’s not only the start of a new school year for Alto ISD, it’s the beginning of something completely new.

“As of now all of our classes, mostly, are in the portable area,” said Shanequa Redd-Dorsey, Alto High School Principal. “This is our new normal, everything is outside, our teachers have spent a lot of long hours working in those classrooms preparing and getting ready for students to come today.”

Preparation went well as staff were ready to direct students to the classrooms, and aside from appearances, it was business as usual.

“We’re actually very excited,” said Redd-Dorsey. “All of our students showed up with a smile on their face, right now teachers are basically letting them know what their expectations are.”

Expectations and a smile are what many students need right now.

“It kind of helps bring people back to reality, just having a routine and having to go to class every day and being back kind of normal, because a lot of people lost a lot,” said Foster Hall, Alto High School Senior.

For Alto, this is the start of the new normal and the thing about a “new normal” is there is no real way to prepare for it.

“I don’t think there’s a lot they can do to train you for it or prepare you for it, you definitely can’t really take a class for a situation like this,” said Brock Grigsby, Alto Coach and Life Skills teacher. “Just want to give a shout out to my principal Miss Dorsey, she’s done a great job getting everybody adjusted to the routine.”

But as we have seen time and time again, the Alto community pulls together and lifts each other up.

“They’ve done a great job delivering that message to us that we need to stay positive and be there for the kids and I think everyone is handling that the right way,” said Grigsby.

Like the hash-tag and now t-shirts say, they are all “Alto Strong”.

