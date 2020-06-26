The Grove temporarily closes out of caution

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - The Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) are providing free walk-up COVID-19 testing opportunities in Tyler for anyone with or without COVID-19 symptoms.

Testing will take place at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church on June 30, July 1 & 2 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The church is located at 615 W. Cochran St.