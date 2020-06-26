The Grove temporarily closes out of caution

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Grove announced on its Facebook page that they will be temporarily closing out of an abundance of caution.
We have decided to temporarily close down out of abundance of caution for both our guests and staff. With the new guidelines set forth by Governor Abbott we feel this is the right move. During this time we are focused on sanitation and making sure The Grove is a safe place for our guests to enjoy when you return. Thank you for understanding! Stay safe! #TheGroveTylerThe Grove Tyler