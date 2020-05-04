THE DOORS ARE OPEN: Kilgore church welcomes members back since coronavirus began

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Sunday morning service has been a tradition for decades in the homes of East Texans. Since the coronavirus pandemic swept the nation, thousands of worship places have been forced to close its doors.

Turning to online and drive-in worship service, churches have developed creative ways to continue their worship services every week. Now, getting back to normal is just over the horizon. Last week, Gov. Abbott announced plans to re-open the state, giving churches the green light to open its doors as well.

The first Sunday in May, thousands were able to meet face to face for the first time in a month, including Highland Park Baptist Church in Kilgore.

“When the Governor said this, this, and this can re-open using social distancing and proper etiquette with that, we just decided that why not go ahead and start and ease back into it,” said Mitch Lucas, a Deacon at Highland Park.

It was something many members have been praying for, to be able to see and greet the congregation in person again.

“It’s nice to see people in person rather than just see one person, the pastor online,” said Kenneth Autrey, a member for over 60 years.

While Autrey has made it a routine to log online to watch service with his wife, he said there is nothing like seeing and hearing the service in person.

“You can hear what he’s preaching, but sometimes it’s hard to make comments that you want to, to add to the sermon, it’s like your hands are tied,” said Autrey.

While the doors are open to the public, the church has put regulations in place. Wanting to maintain a 25% capacity, members have to log online to the church’s Facebook page and register for a virtual ticket. In order to get one, members had to list their names and anyone who would be coming with them.

The new limit only allows 40-45 people inside, instead of the normal 100. Members are also seen wearing masks and required to sit in every other pew which are blocked off by blue tape.

“It’s better to be safe than sorry because you never know a person’s condition, so you want to help each other out,” explained Autrey.

Members say they don’t mind the changes and look forward to when everyone can meet together without regulations.