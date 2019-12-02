Thanksgiving Day fire kills two East Texas parents, four children survive thanks to hero sibling

HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – A Thanksgiving Day fire claimed the lives of two East Texas parents with their four children just barely escaping the flames.

Courtney Cline, 30, and her longtime partner Ben Mendez, 34, were killed in the blaze in the 1100 block of CR 3859, north of Hawkins.

According to Wood County Fire Marshall Tully Davidson, the fire appears to be accidental.

Cline and Mendez’s bodies have been sent to Tyler for autopsy.

Davidson said that the four children were able to make it out of the house alive thanks to a heroic sibling.

Dallas, the oldest child, woke up and smelled smoke. When he realized that there was a fire, he tore through a wall to rescue his three younger siblings.

Services will be held for Ben and Courtney at Crowley Funeral Home in Gladewater on Friday, Dec. 6. Visitation will be from 10-11 with services following at 11. There will be a graveside service at Gladewater Memorial Gardens on HWY 80 between Gladewater and Big Sandy.