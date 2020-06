EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Multiple counties have reported that text 9-1-1 is not operational.

The following are reporting outages:

Gregg County

Van Zandt County

Upshur County

Officials ask people to call 9-1-1 if you have an emergency.

There is no indiciation on when the text emergency line will be up and running, but they will post on Facebook when an update is available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.