Texas Wounded Warrior Project held weekend events, raised money to serve those who served

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In Tyler, the Texas Wounded Warrior Project held an event for those who have served in the armed forces.

Over the weekend, veterans got to enjoy comedy shows, golf, spa treatments, and more to escape the stress of everyday life and regain a sense of camaraderie with their fellow friends.

“I’m proud to say that within that 12 years, we’ve helped over 1250 wounded warriors and their families, and we’ve raised over 6 1/2 million dollars since we started,” said Dick Goetz, Wounded Warrior Foundation Founder.

The money raised goes directly toward helping warriors to change and heals those that most deserve it.