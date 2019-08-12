Live Now
ETL gives an update on Jeffrey Epstein’s death and the Houston shooting hoax

Texas teenager mauled to death by dogs after trespassing

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

IRVING, Texas (KETK) – A 16-year-old boy was killed Saturday night in the DFW area after he was attacked by three dogs while trespassing in someone’s back yard.

The boy was identified as Nelson Cabrera by Irving police after they responded to the scene. They tried to put themselves between the dogs and Cabrera but then the dogs turned on the officers.

Officials say the officers fired shots at the dogs to protect themselves. Cabrera was sent to a local hospital for treatment but later died.

One dog was euthanized due to a gunshot wound while the other two remain at a local animal shelter.

The owner of the house contends the dogs were just trying to protect him.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC