Texas teenager mauled to death by dogs after trespassing

IRVING, Texas (KETK) – A 16-year-old boy was killed Saturday night in the DFW area after he was attacked by three dogs while trespassing in someone’s back yard.

The boy was identified as Nelson Cabrera by Irving police after they responded to the scene. They tried to put themselves between the dogs and Cabrera but then the dogs turned on the officers.

Officials say the officers fired shots at the dogs to protect themselves. Cabrera was sent to a local hospital for treatment but later died.

One dog was euthanized due to a gunshot wound while the other two remain at a local animal shelter.

The owner of the house contends the dogs were just trying to protect him.