Texas teen dies in twin brother’s arms during game of tag

LEWISVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A Texas community is mourning the loss of a popular student and football player after his sudden and tragic death Friday night.

Deshaud Williams was playing tag with his twin brother when he suddenly collapsed into his arms and never woke up. They were playing tag with a group of friends.

“We started jogging a little bit more and he was like, ‘Da, I can’t breathe, I was like, ‘You good? Come on, we’re going to get home.’ And he was like, ‘I can’t breathe. I’m about to pass out.’ And I ran to him and he fell to his knees and fell on his back. Dashaud Williams, Twin brother

Deshaud’s family said that he underwent a physical before football which included a heart test. Everything came back normal.

The official cause of death is unknown, pending an autopsy.

He is originally from Cleveland, Ohio and the family is looking to return him there to be buried.