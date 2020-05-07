Texas Supreme Court orders salon owner Shelley Luther released from jail

Salon owner Shelley Luther holds a citation and speaks with a Dallas police officer after she was cited for reopening her Salon A la Mode in Dallas, Friday, April 24, 2020. Hair salons have not been cleared for reopening in Texas. Luther was asked by officials to close and was issued a citation when she refused. Luther said she will remain open for business. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

DALLAS (KETK) – Shelley Luther, the Dallas salon owner that has gained state and national media attention, has been ordered to be released from jail by the Texas Supreme Court.

Luther defied an executive order from Gov. Abbott that prohibited her from operating her salon until further notice due to the coronavirus. She was sentenced to seven days in jail and a $7,000 fine by a Dallas County judge after refusing to apologize.

State Rep. Matt Schaefer (R-Tyler) was one of several conservatives to call for her release, calling the move “unconstitutional.”

Luther still has a pending writ of habeas corpus proceeding before the Court, but they will make their decision by Monday, May 11 at 4 p.m.

Gov. Abbott announced on Thursday that jailing for violating the order would no longer be permitted.