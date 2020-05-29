Texas sheriff’s deputy accidentally kills constable while clearing a home

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A deputy constable died Friday morning after being accidentally shot by a Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputy, KETK’s sister station KPRC in Houston is reporting.

Deputies say the constable was shot in the 3900 block of Chestnut Bend in the Sienna Plantation area of Missouri City. The sheriff’s deputy and the constable were clearing a house together when the incident happened, according to local police.

The constable, identified as Caleb Rule, was flown to a hospital but later died from his injuries.

Officials said they responded to the area for a property check-in after a caller reported “someone running down the street” and thought it looked suspicious.

Officials said three deputies and Rule went to the home, and the deputies entered the home through a back door. As the deputies were moving through the home, officials said one of them shot their gun after he thought he saw a suspect inside.