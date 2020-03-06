Texas second-grader brings entire class to watch her adoption

LUBBOCK, Texas — An emotional day at the Lubbock Courthouse as one second grader and her little sister were adopted in front of their entire 2nd grade class.

“I can tell by this courtroom as it’s as full as it’s ever been in my ten years, that there is a tremendous amount of support for this proposed adoption,” said Judge Hatch, Lubbock County Judge.

Seven-year-old, Sayleh Scott, and her two-year-old sister, Sky joined the Scott family after living with them for two years. They now make a family of seven, with an older sister, and two older brothers.

“This has been so natural and just so normal for us today, that is was just a piece of paper that was signed honestly,” said Suzanne Scott, mother. “I tucked all five kids in bed last night, I’m gonna tuck all five in bed again tonight.”

Their adoption is particularly special for the Children’s Home of Lubbock. Sayleh, and Sky mark the 1000th adoption for the organization.

“I can’t imagine better parents for these two girls, people who give their hearts entirely for their children,” said Jimmy Moore, Children’s Home of Lubbock. “This is a huge victory for us, and I hope to have many more down the road.”

Congratulations to the Scott family and the entire Children’s Home of Lubbock organization. If you would like information on how to adopt – you can call them at 806-762-0481.