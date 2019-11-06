Texas Roadhouse to offer free lunches for veteran, military members on Monday

All Texas Roadhouse locations nationwide are going to be offering free lunches to veterans and active-duty military on Monday, November 11.

The Veterans Day event will run from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

All former, retired and, current US military members will be able to choose one of 10 entrees from a special Veterans Day menu.

You will need to have proof of service, such as a military card, VA card, or discharge papers.

Below is a list of Texas Roadhouse locations in East Texas:

  • 2101 E. Southeast Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701
  • 320 E. Loop 281, Longview, TX 75605

