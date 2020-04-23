Texas receives $54 million to assist seniors and those with disabilities

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Abbott announced in a release early Thursday morning that Texas received $54 million in federal funds to help older Texans and those with disabilities during the coronavirus pandemic.

The funds will go to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and will be used to support programs and services administered by the state’s 28 Area Agencies on Aging. These include:

Home-delivered meals

Help with household chores

Assistance with groceries

Respite care or other services for family caregivers

“Older Texans and Texans with disabilities face a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and they need continued support during these trying times. These federal funds will help provide higher risk Texans with additional support and resources to meet their everyday needs while allowing them to stay at home and stay safe. Gov. Abbott

The money was made available through the CARES Act, the first federal relief bill that was signed by President Trump back in March.