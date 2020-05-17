Texas Rangers investigating after Smith Co. jail inmate dies from undisclosed medical issue

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) The Texas Rangers have been called in to conduct an investigation after a Smith County jail inmate died Saturday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Raul Rodriguez, 61, of Flint, was awaiting transfer to prison to serve 30 years for a felony DWI charge.

On May 10, Rodriguez had to be taken to a Tyler hospital and was placed into ICU.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, Rodriguez passed away from an undisclosed medical issue.

Per Smith County Sheriff’s Office protocol, the Texas Rangers we’re notified to conduct an in-custody death investigation.

No word on what the medical issue was at this time.