Texas Rangers asked to investigate Wood County DA's office

Posted: Oct 26, 2018 05:36 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 26, 2018 11:33 PM CDT

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) - The Upshur County District Attorney has asked that the Texas Rangers conduct an investigation related to the Wood County District Attorney's Office. The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is currently available.

According to the DPS, the Upshur County District Attorney was recently named acting prosecutor by an administrative district judge regarding a complaint against the Wood County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

