Texas Rangers asked to investigate Wood County DA's office
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) - The Upshur County District Attorney has asked that the Texas Rangers conduct an investigation related to the Wood County District Attorney's Office. The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is currently available.
According to the DPS, the Upshur County District Attorney was recently named acting prosecutor by an administrative district judge regarding a complaint against the Wood County District Attorney’s Office.
Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.
