Texas Popeyes held at gunpoint, demanded chicken sandwiches

HOUSTON (KETK) – Houston police are searching for a group of people who demanded Popeyes’ chicken sandwiches at gunpoint Monday night.

Investigators said that two women and three men stormed the front door with at least one weapon. An employee was able to lock the door before the group got inside, according to a CNN report.

The group reportedly left a baby inside a car while trying to get inside.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

This is the latest wrinkle from the Popeyes’ chicken sandwich craze that has taken the nation by storm over the last week. There have been social media wars between those who prefer Chick-Fil-A sandwiches and those who want Popeyes.

The Popeyes chicken sandwich has become so popular that the chain can’t keep up with the demand. Pictures have shown restaurants all over the country running out of sandwiches, with the company saying some had gone through a month’s supply in just two weeks.