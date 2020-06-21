Texas police officer says protesters pulled down and burned US, Texas flags

AUSTIN, T.X. (KXAN) — An Austin police officer has shared a video on Twitter that appears to show protesters pulling down flags flying downtown near APD’s headquarters Friday evening.

Officer Bino Cadenas wrote in his post, “Really?!? This evening protestors lowered the USA and Texas Flag and set them on fire.”

Cadenas went on to say, “Proud one of our officers, a veteran, did not stand by and watch the flag be desecrated.”

He did not elaborate on what actions the other officer took during the alleged incident.

Cadenas also tweeted what appears to be a screenshot from a Facebook Live video showing a man setting an American flag on fire, as well as a photo of a burnt flag in a cardboard box.