Texas patient tests positive for the coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KETK) – A patient in Texas that has been quarantined in San Antonio has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to our sister station NBC5.

The patient arrived on a plane with a group of Americans that were evacuated from China just six days ago and were being held on JBSA-Lackland Base.

“All people who lived or traveled in Hubei Province, China, are considered at high risk of having been exposed to this virus and are subject to a temporary 14-day quarantine upon entry into the United States,” the CDC said in a statement. “This is the first person under quarantine at JBSA-Lackland who had symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is currently isolated and receiving medical care at a designated hospital nearby.”

It is unknown where the patient who has tested positive is from and their identity has not been released. It is the fifteenth patient to test positive for the Coronavirus, now referred to as COVID-19.

The patient is being held in isolation and is in treatment at a local hospital.

The CDC says that they expect more positive cases to come in the next several days. There are over 600 people still quarantined at the base while nearly 200 have been released after testing negative. China reported on Thursday 254 new virus deaths, bring the death total to more than 1,300.

Nearly 60,000 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in China, with many countries on high alert and keeping suspected patients quarantined.

