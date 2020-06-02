Texas offices for hunting, fishing, & boating registration open by appointment only

TYLER, Texas (KETK) If you need to renew your hunting or fishing license, or update your boat registration, you can now do that again, but will have to make an appointment.

Starting at the beginning of June, all Texas Parks and Wildlife offices reopened to customers by appointment only.

There will also be new requirements, such as social distancing and face coverings.

Appointments will be scheduled in 15-minute increments, with the first one starting at 8:15 a.m. and the last one at 4:30 p.m.

If you’d like to schedule an appointment, you can do that by calling the law enforcement office or license and registration office directly.

New business practices will be in effect for all offices including:

Only one customer is allowed in the office, unless a caregiver is needed

Cash, checks and money orders are acceptable methods of payment. Credit cards and debit cards are not accepted at this time.

Customers must complete all necessary forms before arriving for their appointment

No walk-ins will be allowed at this time

Available services at these offices include original titles and registration, registration renewal, transfer of existing titles and registration, replacement certificates for number cards, decals and titles, pre-paid party boat inspections, party boat operators license, addition or release of a lien, commercial licenses and permits, and game warden inspections.

Additional services, only being processed by mail at the Austin headquarters, are bonded titles and abandoned bonded titles.