Texas nurse goes to New York City to help battle against the coronavirus

NEW YORK CITY (KETK) – Hospitality is in her blood as one Texas nurse volunteered her services to treat COVID-19 patients at a hospital in New York City.

More than 250,000 cases have been found so far and hospitals are in desperate need of healthcare professional anywhere they can find them.

Anne Quasnitschka is one of many nurses across the country who have stepped up for the challenge. She’s a former nurse at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth and because of her love for people, she made her way up north.

“I’m actually a CRNA, a certified registered nurse anesthetist. I was not working at the time. I was planning to go do some travel work and then COVID-19 happened,” said Quasnitschka. “I was at home and I have all these skills that help bridge the gap between so many disciplines. New York needed help, and I had an old boss reach out to me and here I am.”

As a CRNA, Anne and her fellow staff members work in multiple departments to ensure every patient receives the care they need.

“We respond to code, respiratory arrests, cardiac arrests all over the hospital. To bridge the gaps between nurses, respiratory, therapists, and intensivists to try to take care of these critically ill patients, ” she said.

Quasnitschka said the staff at the hospital wears PPE gear from the time they walk in until they leave. She also said they rarely take breaks because that could mean possibly losing a patient, which is unpredictable during the COVID-19 crisis.