AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Abbott on Monday presented Jack Wilson with the Governor’s Medal of Courage, the highest civilian honor in the state.

Wilson is a firearms instructor who shot a gunman after he opened fire inside the West Freeway Church of Christ church in White Settlement, near Fort Worth.

Today I presented the Governor’s Medal of Courage to Jack Wilson.



He’s the hero who risked his life to save the lives of others by stopping a gunman in a deadly shooting at a church near Fort Worth.



It's the highest award given to civilians in Texas.

Wilson was on the church’s security team and took out the shooter with one bullet to the head, saving countless lives. Sadly, two parishioners were killed in the attack.