Texas man proposes to girlfriend at Dr. Pepper Museum with custom bottle

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — Apparently, the secret 24th flavor of Dr. Pepper is love, as one Texas couple made abundantly clear.

The custom label Bradley created for his proposal. (Photo courtesy Bradley Lytle)

Bradley Lytle and Haley Rhode have been together for a little over a year. They first met while they were both working at Specs in New Braunfels.

Bradley tells KXAN that Haley is a serious Dr. Pepper fan. Her mom even won a $2,000 scholarship from Dr. Pepper which she used during her time at Texas State.

“She’s a serious Texas girl,” Bradley said. “When we travel or even when she was younger traveling with her family, she always had to have her Texas shirts; Texas State, Dr. Pepper, Whataburger or any other way to show her Texas Pride.”

So when Bradley decided to propose, he knew exactly where he had to do it.

Bradley is from Waco. Aside from being taken over by Chip and Joanna Gaines, the city is known as the home of the Dr. Pepper Museum.

Using his skills as a graphic designer, Bradley created and printed a custom label from home. He said his sister Samantha and the staff at the museum played a huge role in planning the proposal.

While touring the museum, Bradley sneakily handed Haley the bottle and dropped to one knee to soda pop the question. “She actually thought the bottle was from the gift shop at first and didn’t realize it was a custom bottle,” he said.

Bradley’s sister joined the couple on their visit to the museum and was able to capture the big moment.