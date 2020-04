AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – An employee at a medical center in Austin has been busy making Personal Protective Equipment headbands on his own 3D printer.

Von Jose works at Saint David’s South Austin Medical Center and he designed the headbands to keep the masks in place to relieve the pressure on doctors’ and nurses’ ears.

The headband is also labeled with an inspirational message: ‘Hero at Work.”

Jose hopes to have 200 made by the end of this week.