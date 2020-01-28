Texas man killed instantly after 3,000-pound pipe falls on him at beach

TOPSAIL BEACH, North Carolina (KETK) – A man from Texas died on a North Carolina beach on Monday when a pipe fell off a truck.

Our sister station WECT confirmed that 47-year-old Roberto Gonzalez Jr. died after being struck by a 3,000-pound pipe at 11:44 a.m. local time.

Officials say the accident happened while crews were unloading pipeline for the town’s channel dredging and beach renourishment project, but they have not commented on what caused the pipe to fall from the truck.

“We saw the loader coming back with the pipe and then all of a sudden, the ambulance pulled up and we just said, ‘Woah what’s going on?’ so we started looking and then, you know, took the dogs for a walk and we kinda looked around and we noticed that a pipe had fallen off the backside of the trailer,” said Topsail Beach resident James Casey.