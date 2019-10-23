Texas man killed after saving fiancee from oncoming car

HOUSTON (KETK) – A 27-year-old Texas man made the ultimate sacrifice after he was killed just seconds after pushing his fiancee out of the way of an oncoming car.

Stephanie Thompson wishes there was a possibility where both she and Deven Custer could be alive.

“I just wish there was another way that he coulda saved both of us and not just me.” Stephanie Thompson

Now instead of planning her wedding, she will have to prepare for Custer”s funeral.

According to reports, the two were on a bike ride less than one mile from their home. That’s when Custer heard what Thompson didn’t – a car coming up from behind.

“He reached behind me and pushed me out of the way..he ended up getting hit,” Thompson said.

Today his entire family weeps as they struggle to accept what has happened. But they find their piece of closure as they’re reminded of his devotion to those he loved.

Deputies say the driver showed no signs of impairment, but a full investigation is underway.