Texas liquor laws impact purchases on New Year’s Day

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has created a permit for third-party services to deliver alcohol to residences. (Getty Images)

As the new year approaches, here is your friendly reminder about Texas liquor laws that might affect you.

In the state of Texas, you can’t purchase liquor on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

There’s also a law stating liquor can’t be sold on Sundays and if any of these holidays falls on a Sunday, then the sale of liquor is banned the following Monday.

Think these laws are weird, here’s a short rundown of other Texas laws related to alcohol.

You can drink as a minor

You can drink as a minor, but only if the minor’s parent, legal guardian or adult spouse is present, according to TABC.

Sales can’t be near churches or schools

TABS states you can’t sell alcohol within 300 feet of a public or private school, church, or public hospital.

To-go alcohol is legal

The to-go margaritas and daiquiris are legal and we have some in East Texas…kinda. TABC states a wine and beer retailer’s permit has to be obtained by a business to sell to-go margaritas and daiquiris but even so the drinks can only be made with wine or beer.

Certain time and days limit sales

There are certain times you can purchase alcohol depending on the type of establishment.

Bar or Restaurant

Monday-Friday: 7 a.m.-midnight

Saturday: 7 a.m.-1 a.m. (Sunday morning)

Sunday: Noon to midnight. (10 a.m.-noon only in conjunction with the service of food)

If the establishment is in a city or county legal for late hours, and they have late hours permit, they can sell alcohol for on-premise consumption until 2 a.m. any night of the week.

Convenience store or grocery store

Monday-Friday: 7 a.m.-midnight

Saturday: 7 a.m.-1 a.m. (Sunday morning)

Sunday: noon to midnight

A wine-only package store that holds a beer license may not sell wine containing more than 17 percent alcohol by volume on a Sunday or after 10 p.m. on any day.

A wine-only package store that does NOT hold a beer license must have the same hours of sale as a package store.

Liquor store

Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Closed on Sunday, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, New Year’s Day.

If Christmas Day or New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday, closed the following Monday. (That’s right, liquor stores have to be closed on a day that isn’t even a holiday if Christmas Day or New Year’s Day fall on a Sunday.)

Sports Venue

“Sports venue” means a public entertainment facility property, as defined by Section 108.73, that is primarily designed and used for live sporting events. In addition to any other period during which the sale of alcohol is authorized, a licensed or permitted premises located in a sports venue may sell alcoholic beverages between 10 a.m. and noon on Sunday.

Festival, fair, or concert

In addition to any other period during which the sale of alcohol is authorized, a licensed or permitted premises located at a festival, fair or concert may sell alcoholic beverages between 10 a.m. and noon on Sunday.

Winery

Monday-Saturday: 8 a.m.-midnight

Sunday: 10 a.m. to midnight

Read the state’s alcoholic beverage code HERE.