Texas judge to allow infant’s removal from life support despite family objections

This undated photo provided by Texas Right to Life shows Tinslee Lewis. A new judge will consider whether a Texas hospital can take the 10-month-old girl off life support despite her family’s opposition after the impartiality of the previous judge was questioned. A temporary restraining order stopping Cook Children’s Medical Center from removing life-sustaining treatment for Tinslee Lewis was set to expire Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. But after the removal last week of Tarrant County Juvenile Court Judge Alex Kim, a new hearing on the family’s request for a temporary injunction is now set for Thursday in Fort Worth. (Courtesy of Texas Right to Life via AP)

FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK) – A Fort Worth judge has denied a motion to keep an infant on life support, despite the parent’s objections.

According to NBC5, 48th District Court Judge Sandee Bryan Marion ruled that Cook Children’s Center could remove Tinslee Lewis from life-saving treatment because doctors believe they have done all they can to save her.

The ruling allows Lewis’ family seven days to file an appeal.

She suffers from a rare heart defect and has gone through multiple open-heart surgeries. Tinslee also has severe chronic high blood pressure and chronic lung disease. Doctors have said they believe that Lewis is suffering as a result.

“Our doctors and nurses have done everything humanly possible to save Tinslee’s life,” the hospital noted in a statement. “Sadly, she shows no signs of improvement and there are no treatment options available to help her get better.”

The Cook Children’s staff invoked the “10-day rule”, which under Texas law states that life-sustaining treatment should be stopped when doctors believe there is no hope, even if the family disagrees.

Trinity Lewis, Tinslee’s mother, has said that she believes her daughter will “continue to fight for her life.”