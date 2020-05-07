Texas High School honors senior class of 2020 with a non-traditional graduation

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL) – Many commencement ceremonies across the country are canceled due to COVID-19. Texas High School decided to honor their senior class of 2020 with a non-traditional graduation.

Over the next two weeks, Texas High School will give each senior the opportunity to walk across the stage in front of their family. They’re calling it a “gown walk”.

Graduation day is a moment every child looks forward to growing up was almost taken away due to a public health crisis. Principal, Carla Dupree, wanted to give all 420 seniors a proper sendoff.

“It’s also been amazing to see the reception that the family is giving them as they come off the stage. That’s something that they wouldn’t have been able to have in the traditional ceremony. So it definitely has its advantages.”

The school records every student as they walk across the stage including ceremony speeches. They’re broadcasting it on their website May 23rd at 2:00 p.m. the original ceremony date and time.

“All of our seniors will get to be apart of it. We didn’t want anyone who maybe chooses to serve our nation in the arm forces to have to leave and miss out. We want all of our class of 2020 to be recognized,” said Dupree.

Texas High has multiple stations set-up. One for stoles and gowns, hair and make-up, and pictures. Kayla Ebel, an honor student graduating cum laude, said she’s glad her school found a way to make this moment special for every senior.

“It feels really you know good. I appreciate that the school is still having us have the opportunity to graduate in front of our family,” said Ebel.

Only one family is allowed in at a time and all staff members remain six feet apart wearing personal protection equipment.