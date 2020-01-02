Texas gas prices are 36 cents higher than this time last year

FILE – In this Sept. 16, 2019, file photo prices are displayed on a gas pump in Pittsburgh. On Wednesday, Nov. 13, the Labor Department reports on U.S. consumer prices for October. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – While people were ready to ring in the new decade, gas prices spiked across the state, according to AAA.

The statewide average for a gallon of gas in Texas is $2.29, which is 36 cents higher per gallon than at this same time last year.

“Gas prices across the state increased after a record amount of travel volume for the year-end holiday period,” said Joshua Zuber, AAA Texas spokesperson. “However, market analysists suggest gas prices could decrease following the holidays.”

While it may be considered high for Texans, the current national average is much higher at $2.59.