Texas Forestry Museum invites public to enjoy special activities during spring break

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – If you need a local and affordable way to spend spring break, we have an idea for you.

The Texas Forestry Museum in Lufkin is offering a special series called ‘The Museum Mystery.’ Families will find clues to solve a mysterious case of a troublesome animal throughout the mystery series.

Other activities include:

  • Museum lawn games
  • Wildscape trails
  • Nature playscape
  • Indoor interactive exhibits

The special exhibits will take place from March 7 through 14 from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

For more information, you can visit the Texas Forest Museum website.

