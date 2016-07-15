Texas father, son killed in Nice attack

A Texas father and son were among the 84 who died in the horrific attack on Nice, France, during a Bastille Day celebration.
A family spokesperson released a statement to KXAN, saying Sean Copeland, 51, and his son, Brodie Copeland, 11, of Lakeway, were on vacation in Nice when they were killed in the vicious attack. Sean’s wife and other two children were also on vacation with them.
“We are heartbroken and in shock over the loss of Brodie Copeland, an amazing son and brother who lit up our lives, and Sean Copeland, a wonderful husband and father,” the statement to KXAN read. “They are so loved.”
On Thursday, a truck rammed into a crowd that had gathered to celebrate Bastille Day. The crowd had watched a fireworks show on the promenade and was leaving the area when a large white truck appeared. The driver of the truck fired a shot at the people and then plowed through the crowd on the main street for more than a mile. One witness said that the truck appeared to zigzag through the crowd, and another witness said the driver appeared to accelerate when hitting people. The driver was shot and killed.
The Hill Country Baseball Club released a statement following the announcement of Sean and Brodie’s deaths:
“This evening we would like to ask that the HC family keep the Copelands in your prayers. This afternoon our very own Brodie Copeland, as well as his father Sean Copeland, were killed during the terrorist attack in Nice, France. This photo (pictured above) was sent to me earlier today from the French Riviera. Nobody deserves this type of fate, especially not such a wonderful family. You are in our hearts, thoughts, and prayers. Rest in peace, Brodie and Sean, you will be remembered by many.”
Texas Governor Greg Abbott also released a statement following the deaths of Sean and Brodie:
“In the wake of the most recent terrorist attack in France, Texans awoke on Friday morning to even more sad news as it was confirmed that members of a Texas family, Sean Copeland and his son Brodie, were among the victims,” said Governor Abbott. “While every heinous attack like this is tragic, this latest one hits close to home. Cecilia and I ask that Texans join us in praying for all of the victims, and especially the Copeland family as they mourn the loss of a devoted father and loving son. Now, more than ever, we must unite with our allies around the globe to end the scourge of radical Islamic terrorism that threatens our freedoms and civilization itself.”
For the second time in nine months, the French flag is being flown over the Texas Governor’s mansion in remembrance of the victims of the most recent terrorist attack in Nice.