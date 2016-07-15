Texas father, son killed in Nice attack

“In the wake of the most recent terrorist attack in France, Texans awoke on Friday morning to even more sad news as it was confirmed that members of a Texas family, Sean Copeland and his son Brodie, were among the victims,” said Governor Abbott. “While every heinous attack like this is tragic, this latest one hits close to home. Cecilia and I ask that Texans join us in praying for all of the victims, and especially the Copeland family as they mourn the loss of a devoted father and loving son. Now, more than ever, we must unite with our allies around the globe to end the scourge of radical Islamic terrorism that threatens our freedoms and civilization itself.”

For the second time in nine months, the French flag is being flown over the Texas Governor’s mansion in remembrance of the victims of the most recent terrorist attack in Nice.

“This evening we would like to ask that the HC family keep the Copelands in your prayers. This afternoon our very own Brodie Copeland, as well as his father Sean Copeland, were killed during the terrorist attack in Nice, France. This photo (pictured above) was sent to me earlier today from the French Riviera. Nobody deserves this type of fate, especially not such a wonderful family. You are in our hearts, thoughts, and prayers. Rest in peace, Brodie and Sean, you will be remembered by many.”