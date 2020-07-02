Texas College holding all classes online for Fall 2020 semester, first known Texas school to suspend fall sports

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas College will host all of its 2020 clasess online this fall due to the spike of the coronavirus pandemic across the state and country over the past month.

The college also announced that all fall sports are suspended as well, which includes:

Football

Men’s and women’s cross country

Men’s and women’s soccer

Volleyball

It is the first known school in Texas to suspend athletics for the fall term and is part of a growing list of small schools across the country that have decided not to play games.

“Our efforts are not to compete with other entities and how they respond, but rather give consideration to the needs of our students, faculty and staff and internally assess what is needed for a safe environment pursuant to the resources we have available to us. With this as the backdrop of our planning, a decision has been made to offer online instruction only for the fall term. A continuous review will take place to establish what needs to be done for the spring term. And, with this as our focus, it should also be noted that we will suspend fall sports with the interest in returning with our sports programs for spring term.” President Dwight J. Fennell, PhD

The school emphasized their commitment to safety “while also providing access to quality education opportunities. ”

