Texas classic Lonesome Dove exhibition coming to East Texas

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The 1989 classic film, Lonesome Dove, will present an art exhibition at the East Texas Oil Museum starting Saturday.

Lonesome Dove was a novel written by Larry McMurtry’s of two aging Texas Rangers who founded a ranch after driving a herd of stolen cattle 2,500 miles from the Rio Grande to Montana.

Capturing the visual imagery of early film production, 55 framed images taken by Bill Wittliff will be on display.

The exhibition will open Saturday, July 20 and continue until August 31.

Entrance to the exhibit is included in museum admission.

For more information about the exhibit, click here.

