TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One Texas company will temporarily shift from making liquids for your mouth to making liquids for your hands.

Tito’s Vodka announced on Twitter that it will be focusing on producing 24 tons of hand sanitizer to help combat a national shortage due to the coronavirus.

While we advise that you cannot use our vodka as a hand sanitizer, our distillery has been working hard to get all of the pieces in place to begin production on 24 tons of hand sanitizer that adheres to industry and governmental guidance. Please see attached for more information. pic.twitter.com/c5pTzVOvv1 — TitosVodka (@TitosVodka) March 22, 2020

The company said that the product will adhere to industry and governmental guidance.

They also warn once again to not use their vodka product as a substitute for hand sanitizer.