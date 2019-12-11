Texas A&M to become tobacco-free beginning January 1

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KETK) – Texas A&M University has expanded its no vaping policy to banning all tobacco products on campus beginning January 1, 2020.

“Across the nation, more than 2,000 universities have already become smoke-free and tobacco-free,” Young said. “If other institutions can make this transition, I am confident that Aggies will show their spirit by supporting this new policy and sharing news of this change. With your help, everyone who comes to Texas A&M will be able to enjoy a healthier and more comfortable campus community.” Michael K. Young, President

Back on October 1, the university banned vaping products on all campuses after there were more than 1,000 cases of health problems across the country from users.

The new policy will extend to all campuses affiliated with the university, including the school in Qatar.

The ban included all cigarettes, cigars, pipes, hookahs, Bidis, Kreteks, and smokless tobacco.