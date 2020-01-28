Texas A&M Forest Service offering seedlings to Van Zandt County residents affected by tornadoes

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Residents of Van Zandt County who lost trees during the 2017-2019 tornado season will have a chance to replace them.

The Texas A&M Forest Service has donated hardwood seedlings that are Cedar Elm and Live Oaks ranging from 18″ to 2 ft. tall. They also have about 350 pine saplings that are in 6 in. disks.

Trees will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis at the Van Zandt County Fairgrounds at 24780 Hwy. 64 in Canton.

The schedule is as follows:

  • Thursday, January 30, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
  • Friday, January 31, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Each family will be limited to four hardwood seedlings and four pine saplings.

