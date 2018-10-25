Texas AG Ken Paxton, other GOP leaders to attend fall event in Gilmer

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks about the state's lawsuit against Purdue Pharma during a press conference. (Steffi Lee/Nexstar Broadcasting)

GILMER, Texas (LNJ) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and a slate of state Republican leaders will highlight the fourth annual Stars of Texas Fall Celebration this weeekend.

The chicken and barbecue dinner event is hosted by East Texans for Liberty, which promotes conservative candidates and causes, and will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Gilmer Civic Center.

Paxton will be joined by Tyler GOP Rep. Matt Schaefer, chairman of the Texas Freedom Caucus in the state House of Representatives; state Republican Party Vice Chairwoman Alma Perez Jackson; national tea party activist KrisAnne Hall; WallBuilders founder David Barton; U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler; Rafael Cruz, father of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz; and Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian.

General admission is $25. Those ticket holders should arrive no later than 6 p.m.

Tables for two to eight run from $250 to $1,500 and allow admission to a VIP reception, which begins at 5:15 p.m.

The group uses proceeds from the event to fund its monthly meeting site, speaker fees and other costs.

For more information, click here.