Texas 10-year-old shot by babysitter taking selfies with gun

HOUSTON (KETK) – A Texas teenager was taken into custody earlier this week after accidentally shooting her 10-year-old nephew while she was taking selfies with a gun.

Caitlyn Smith, 19, had her bail set at $20,000 on the charge of injury to a child after the shooting late Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred at the Chisolm Trail Apartments in North Houston.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said she was in the apartment babysitting her nephew when she picked up a pistol and began taking pictures with it.

The loaded gun went off, hitting the child in the stomach. He was rushed to the hospital where he is still in critical condition.