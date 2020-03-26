Texarkana issues mandatory curfew due to COVID-19

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL) – Texarkana leaders have announced a mandatory curfew in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus and for the safety of the community.

Mayor Bob Bruggeman of Texarkana, Texas and Mayor Allen Brown of Texarkana, Arkansas announced the curfew in a joint operations briefing Wednesday afternoon. The curfew will be enforced starting Thursday, March 26.

Under the curfew, everyone is required to be in the house from 10:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m. unless traveling to and from work, the hospital, medical appointments, or the pharmacy.

The curfew is set to remain in effect until further notice.

As of early Thursday afternoon, the reports of one case each in Bowie and Cass counties remained unchanged. There are no reported COVID-19 cases in Miller County or Little River County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Mayor Bruggeman has also added a few other items to the Emergency Declaration of Disaster. Local barbershops, hair salons, nail shops, and tattoo shops will be closed beginning March 26 at 11:59 p.m. Arkansas Secretary of Health, Nathaniel Smith, announced the closing of these businesses on Monday, March 23.

Among other shutdowns across the Texarkana region, the city of Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation Department is closing all playgrounds due to the coronavirus pandemic. Parks will remain open, but limited to gatherings of ten people or less. As for any door-to-door salesperson, Texarkana, Texas has suspended vendor permits.

During this public health crisis, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommends everyone to stay home unless it’s a medical emergency or work-related. To prevent the spread of the coronavirus it’s also suggested that you remain at least 6ft away from people. Lastly, they highly recommend not gathering in groups larger than ten people.

For more information, resources, local closures, and updates in the Texarkana area visit www.coronatxk.org.