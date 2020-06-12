Texarkana firefighter suspended for 3 months without pay after posting racial comments on Facebook

Texarkana, Texas (KETK) A Texarkana firefighter has been suspended for three months following an investigation by officials into ‘racial comments’ made on social media.

At the beginning of June, city officials were made aware of a post by an employee of the Texarkana Fire Department, which included racial charged statements, made on their personal Facebook account.

Following an investigation, the employee has received the following punishment:

90 day suspension with no pay

Five years without supervisory responsibilities

Will complete 12 sessions of counseling focused on anger and bias issues before returning to work

The identity of the firefighter has not been made public.

The mayor, city manager, and the fire chief released the following statement after they were made aware of the incident:

“disappointed and angered by the statements made. We want to convey our deepest apologies for the actions of this employee and vehemently refute what was said. The sentiments do not in any way reflect the values of the City of Texarkana, Texas.”