Ted Cruz gets haircut at Shelley Luther’s salon on first day of re-opening

DALLAS (KETK) – Texas Senator Ted Cruz showed up for a haircut on the first day of re-opening at Salon A La Mode. The business is owned by Shelley Luther, the woman who was jailed and then released for violating Gov. Abbott’s executive order by operating her shop despite restrictions.

“What I’m celebrating is justice. It is, hold on let me answer your question. It is injust to sentence somebody to jail 7 days for cutting hair. Particularly when you’ve got local politicians releasing violent criminals, releasing child molesters from jail, and we’re going to lock up small business owners? That is crazy, that doesn’t make any sense at all.” Sen. Ted Cruz

While Luther did not cut Cruz’s hair, she did speak with him about her reasoning about choosing to violate the order.

A Dallas County judge gave her a choice between jail time or apologizing for remaining open. Luther refused to apologize saying that she and her workers could not feed their children.

She was sentenced to 7 days in jail and a fine of $7,000. Conservatives throughout the state rallied around her case, including state Rep. Matt Schaefer (R-Tyler.).

In a modification on Thursday, Abbott removed jail as a punishment for violating the executive order. Hours later, the Texas Supreme Court ordered her immediate release.

According to Abbott’s order, hair salons were allowed to re-open on Friday with social distancing restrictions. Gyms will be allowed to open on May 18, largely with the same restrictions.