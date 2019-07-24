TEA TOWN SHOWDOWN: Longview takes top spot again in McAlister’s annual competition

The Tea Town Showdown is over and one East Texas city has taken the top spot.

The Longview store got the most votes when customers bought a glass of tea or voted online, winning the $10,000 prize for Texas Star Rescue.

They are dedicated to finding every dog and cat in Longview a loving “furever” home in addition to helping educate the community on the importance of:

spaying

neutering

vaccinating

and properly caring for four-legged family members

Now, the Texas Star Rescue says they can help give even more animals a happy ending to their story.

Who came in second and third?

This is the second time Longview has won in the past couple of years.

Congrats Longview!