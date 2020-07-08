Tatum ISD 2nd grader perishes in traffic accident

TATUM, Texas (KETK) – A Tatum second-grader has died in a car crash, according to an announcement from the school district.

The student was identified as Paizley Jeffries-Rhodes and she was killed on July 5. In a statement, the district said “This tragedy has affected the entire school and we are deeply saddened by the recent news and loss of such a sweet spirit.”

For those of you that know Paizley, we ask that you remember her sweet, vibrant, outgoing spirit. Remember her larger than life personality and smile that would illuminate and fill any room she was in, as well as her love of anything.

The district is recommending to keep an eye on the behavior of their children and offers the following suggestions for helping them deal with tragedy:

Talk with your child about his or her feelings about the tragedy; share your feelings too

Talk about what happened; give your child information he/she can understand

Reassure your child that they are safe; you may need to repeat this reassurance often

Listen and comfort your child often

Her visitation is Friday, July 10 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall. The funeral will be Saturday, July 11 at Bar None Cowboy Church in Tatum.

If you would like to help the family, a Give-in-Kind memorial page has been set up. You can find it by clicking here.

Also on July 5, there was a two-vehicle car crash outside of Marshall that killed three people, including an eight-year-old girl. However, it is unknown whether it was this crash or a separate accident.